Mumbai, July 4: In a shocking incident, an elderly man in Mumbai was duped of nearly Rs 41 lakh when he was taking treatment at a hospital in the city. According to a report by TOI, the 71-year-old man lost the whopping amount as he fell a prey to online fraud. The victim, who is a resident Hiranandani Estate, owned a laboratory testing business. He said that money was debited from his private account at a time when he was admitted to a hospital. Mumbai Online Fraud: CA Duped of Rs 48,000 on Pretext of Getting Online KYC Done for His Home Wi-Fi Broadband Service.

As he was old and was undergoing treatment, he was not able to visit the place and his staff used to take care of the lab in his absence. As soon as the incident was reported, police began an investigation into the matter. The victim of the online fraud told the Police that he had Rs 50 lakh in his savings account. Describing his ordeal, the elderly man said that his mobile net banking was connected to a private number.

The victim was admitted to a private hospital between June 17 and 29 for treatment and during this period that he had not done any transaction or shared the OTP with anyone. The man told the cops that on June 30, he logged into the app and found that a huge sum had been debited from his account.

