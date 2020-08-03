Chandigarh, August 3: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday shared a video on Twitter of his conversation with five-year-old TikTok sensation Noorpreet Kaur, alias Noor, who tested Covid-19 positive a day earlier, and hoped to meet her soon.

The child teamed with the Chief Minister to spread a message on social distancing, wearing of masks and adhering to lockdown norms. Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Death Count Rises To 104, Amarinder Singh Asks Kejriwal To Mind His Business.

"Spoke to our little star Noor on Raksha Bandhan. Happy to share that she is doing fine and am sure she and her father will beat COVID-19 soon. Already looking forward to meeting you. God Bless," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Spoke to our little star Noor on Raksha Bandhan. Happy to share that she is doing fine and am sure she and her father will beat #Covid19 soon. Already looking forward to meeting you. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/U2KG7W8MVd — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 3, 2020

The five-year-old became a TikTok sensation during the lockdown period. Tens of thousands of netizens have come across Noor, dressed as a boy sporting a 'patka' who with her cheeky responses and eyerolls has become a TikTok star.

Her father Satnam Singh, a labourer at a brick kiln in Moga, also tested positive for the virus along with a person who is believed to be part of Noor's TikTok team. Doctors said Noor tested asymptomatic.

