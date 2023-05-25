Patiala, May 25: A fire engulfed the examination branch of the Punjabi University here on Thursday, officials said. Two security guards posted at the university fainted after inhaling smoke.

However, after being evacuated from the premises, their condition has been reported to be stable, they said. Punjab Fire: Blaze Erupts At Hosiery Factory in Ludhiana, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The fire, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, broke out at 7 am, engulfing the second and third floors of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames. Pune Fire: Seven Shops, Eight Houses, School Rooms Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Bhawani Peth Timber Mart (Watch Video).

The examination branch serves as a vital repository of student documents and academic records. University officials said they will be assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the fire.