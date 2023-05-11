A fire broke out in a hosiery factory around 10:12 am in Punjab’s Ludhiana. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within 30-45 minutes and there was no casualty. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Porsche Goes Up in Flames in Gurugram: Luxury Car Gutted in Fire After Hitting Tree At Golf Course Road, No Casualties Reported (See Pics) .

Punjab Fire

The fire broke out in a hosiery factory around 10:12 am. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within 30-45 minutes. It is under control now. There was no casualty. Everyone was brought out. The cause of the fire is yet to be… pic.twitter.com/AfmZPRCBEt — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

