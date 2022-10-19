Chandigarh, October 19: A 30-year-old Ludhiana man allegedly killed himself by hanging, a day after burning his wife, two step sons and her parents to death, police said on Wednesday. Kuldeep Singh ended his life by hanging from a tree at his Khurshedpur village near Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana, a police official said. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered by Drunk Cousin in Meghasar, Accused Held.

Singh had allegedly burnt to death his wife Paramjit Kaur her two sons from her previous marriage -- Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5) -- her father Surjan Singh and mother Jogindero late Monday night in Jalandhar district, police had said. He was upset over Paramjit Kaur's refusal to return home from her parents' place.

Kaur and her minor children had been living with her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar district for the past five-six months. Singh wanted her to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused as he used to allegedly thrash her and the kids.

On the night of the incident, Singh and his two accomplices doused all the five with petrol when they were sleeping and set them on fire. Police said one of the two accomplices has been arrested.