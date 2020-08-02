Chandigarh, August 2: The Punjab Police on Sunday busted Pakistan backed cross border drugs and weapons smuggling racket along the Tarn Taran district. Jalandhar Rural Police have also arrested two smugglers and yet another BSF constable. This is the second incident when a BSF personal has been held in Pakistan-sponsored drugs and illegal arms smuggling racket.

Informing about the arrest, Information & Public Relations Department said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Punjab Police has busted another Pakistan backed cross border drugs and weapons smuggling racket, with the arrest of two smugglers and yet another BSF constable, posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district." Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Captain Amarinder Singh Suspends 7 Excise Officials, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin of Deceased.

Adding more details, the administration said, "Jalandhar Rural Police, which unearthed the racket, recovered.30 Bore Pistol (Made in China), 5 live rounds & Rs 24.50 Lakhs as drug money, from the 3 arrested accused – Surmail Singh, Gurjant Singh & BSF constable Rajendra Prashad."

Earlier in July, the Punjab Police had busted a Pakistan-sponsored drug and illegal arms smuggling racket and arrested four persons, including a BSF constable posted in Samba district of J&K. The police had then recovered foreign-made weapons, including a 9mm pistol (Zigana-made in Turkey), along with 80 live cartridges (etched with Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) markings), two magazines and two live cartridges of 12 bore gun, along with Rs 32.30 lakh drug proceeds.

