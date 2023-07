Hoshiarpur, July 23: The chief of a gurdwara at a village here was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl, police said. The incident took place on July 20 when the girl went to the gurdwara in her village in the Chabbewal area here, Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police Balkar Singh said. Bihar Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self to Death in Supaul After Mother Takes Away Phone.

The gurdwara chief, Sakatar Singh (65), called the girl to his room where he allegedly molested her, the DSP said. The girl's parents informed the police after she narrated the incident to them, he added.

Sakatar Singh has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.