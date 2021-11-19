Chandigarh, November 19: In a shocking incident, two minor boys have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Belolpur village of Balongi area in Punjab's Kharar. The accused, who are 16 and 13 years old, had reportedly befriended the victim before committing the alleged crime. According to the reports, both the accused are known to the victim as they were her neighbours. A case has been registered against the accused minors under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Former Neighbour In Ludhiana; Accused Absconding.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim lives in the village with her elder sister while their parents, who work as labourers, live in Uttar Pradesh. The victim's sister had filed a complaint in the matter and reportedly said that the two accused befriended her sister and then raped her. The accused, who were arrested by the police, have been sent to the observation centre in Hoshiarpur by a local court. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly raped in Mohali's Dera Bassi; Case Registered.

The accused minors have been booked under section 376 and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the POCSO Act. A similar incident was reported Punjab's Ludhiana district few days back. According to reports, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbour. The incident surfaced when the rape survivor's parents' found her pregnant and a case was registered in this matter on November 8.

