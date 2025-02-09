Kaimur, February 9: In a horrific incident, Bihar Police arrested a woman and four others for allegedly abducting and murdering a two-year-old boy in Kaimur district on the advice of an exorcist. The accused, Munni Devi, was reportedly told that sacrificing a male child would help her daughter conceive. The exorcist, who influenced her, is currently on the run.

According to police, the child, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Gazipur district, had traveled to Lalapur village with his mother to attend a family wedding. On January 22, he went missing while playing outside his relatives' house, prompting his uncle, Ajay Pal, to file a missing persons report at Kudra police station. A week later, the child's body was found in a pit near Kudra railway station, with his legs severed. Karnataka Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter for Not Heeding ‘Advice’ on Relationship in Bidar, Police Launch Hunt for Accused.

Kaimur Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla revealed that Munni Devi admitted to orchestrating the abduction and murder on the exorcist's suggestion. Under pressure from her daughter's in-laws to produce a child, Devi sought help from the exorcist after failed medical treatments. Believing in his assurances, she allegedly strangled the child and cut off his legs using a grader machine, which has been recovered by the police. Gurugram: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Illicit Relationship With Another Man, Arrested.

Authorities have identified the exorcist and are conducting raids to apprehend him. "We have arrested five people so far, and strict action will be taken against all those involved," Shukla stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).