Ludhiana, November 29: A police constable’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter was kidnapped and buried alive by his 35-year-old female neighbour in Punjab’s Ludhiana over personal enmity on Sunday. The toddler was recovered by the police on the information given by the accused but she died before she could be taken to the hospital. Chennai Shocker: Woman Buries ‘Soothsayer’ Husband Alive in Perumbakam To Attain Immortality for Him

According to the police,the role of family members of the accused in the crime is also being investigated as it was difficult for her to bury the child in the pit on her own.

According to a report in The Times Of India, The accused woman who resides in Shimlapuri locality has been arrested by the police. She kidnapped the daughter of her neighbour who is a constable posted in 3rd IRB Battalion. She took her to a vacant plot in Salem Tabri area, where she buried her alive.

When the victim’s family realised her missing, they approached the police to find her. The police in their efforts to find the girl interrogated people and examined the footage from CCTV cameras of the locality where they saw the accused taking the victim away on a scooter. Subsequently, she was picked up for questioning by the police were she spilled the entire incident.

The cops then went to the place and dug out the girl. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered in Noida

“Neelam is divorced and has been living at her maternal house with her two sons since 2015. Her sons had scuffled with other children in the street following which some residents had complained to her. Since then, she started believing that everyone was against her and her children. A few days ago Neelam had a spat with Harpreet and his wife over some petty issue,” Police Said.

Police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against the accused.

