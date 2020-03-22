Punjab Under Lockdown Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare, All Essential Services to Remain Functional

Punjab Under Lockdown (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, March 22: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh have ordered a complete lockdown of several districts till March 31. The Chief Minister said that all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines, etc will be open. Singh added that DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement restrictions immediately. This decision for a complete lockdown in the state has been taken up as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 324 in India.

In Punjab, the districts that have witnessed the maximum coronavirus positive cases include Jalandhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Bathinda and Nawanshahr. So far, 13 positive cases have been reported in the state, as per details by the Health Ministry. According to reports, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma announced that the lockdown in Jalandhar district would continue till midnight of March 25. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates of March 22.

In Patiala the complete lockdown has been till March 24, while in Bathinda it is till March 27. In Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur districts, all establishments have been closed up to midnight of March 25. In in Kapurthala district, the lockdown will be in force from Monday onwards as precautionary measures.

During the state-wise lockdown, only one person from a family would be allowed to move out for availing the essential services. The official added saying that all commercial establishments, except those that sell essentials, would be shut. In India, the number of Coronavirus cases in India rose to 324, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.