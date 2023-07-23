The three-year-old boy, who fell into a 40-foot deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda, was pulled out after an intense rescue operation. The boy has been identified as Shivam Kumar. He fell into the borewell while playing in Kul village. The incident came to light when the children who were playing with little Shivam informed his parents about the incident. "The child is fine and has been rescued. He has been sent to hospital. It took us around 5 hours to rescue him," NDRF officer Ranjeet Kumar told ANI. Bihar: Three-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 40-Feet Borewell While Playing in Nalanda, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Child Rescued From 40-Foot Nalanda Borewell

#WATCH | The child is fine and has been rescued. He has been sent to hospital. It took us around 5 hours to rescue him, says Ranjeet Kumar, NDRF officer, Nalanda, Bihar pic.twitter.com/nPyMGwuHYT — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

