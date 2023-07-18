A distressing incident unfolded in Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, as a two-and-a-half-year-old girl named Ashmita fell into a borewell. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to the site, and a rescue operation is currently underway. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav confirmed the incident and informed that efforts are being made to rescue the trapped girl from the borewell. The authorities were alerted when the incident occurred at the residence of Indra Singh, around 11 am, on July 18. Since then, teams have been tirelessly working towards the safe retrieval of Ashmita. Sidhi Road Accident: Many Feared Dead After Buses Overturn, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Condoles Deaths (Watch Video).

Toddler Falls into Borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Village

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha. SDRF has reached the spot. Efforts are underway to rescue the girl, says Sameer Yadav Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vidisha pic.twitter.com/5y1tyVsIOv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2023

