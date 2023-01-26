Bengaluru, January 26: A Mysuru couple has been blessed with a baby girl. The joy was doubled after the girl was born through normal delivery. The woman has given birth to a baby weighing 4 kg at Motherhood Hospital in the city. This is what makes this birth a rare case as a normal baby’s weight is around 2.5 to 3.5 kg during birth. Transgenders Help Woman Deliver Baby Onboard Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express Train, Video Goes Viral.

It is a rare case for an Indian baby’s weight to be more than normal, said hospital authorities. According to the report published in the Times of India, it was the patient’s first pregnancy, and she was visiting the hospital for regular checkups. All her scans were normal and the woman was healthy throughout her pregnancy, said the doctor. Later, she showed spontaneous onset of labour pain in her ninth month of pregnancy, the report added. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: After Hospital Denies Admission, Woman Delivers Baby on Road in Tirupati (Watch Video).

Soon she was admitted and treatment was started. On delivering the baby girl, a team of neonatologists and pediatricians monitored her to ensure stability and good health. "It is one of the rare cases where an overweight baby was born to a non-diabetic mother," Dr. Shweta Nayak, obstetrician and gynecologist, told the media outlet.

