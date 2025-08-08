Hyderabad, August 8: BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao received threat call once again on Friday. An unknown person called the Lok Sabha member saying he is in Hyderabad and will kill him by the evening. The MP from Medak constituency lodged a complaint with the police. He shared the number from which the call was made. Police have taken up investigation to identify the man who threatened the BJP leader. This is the sixth threat call received by the MP in recent months.

Raghunandan Rao had got threat call on June 29. The caller, who identified himself as a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh, had threatened to kill him by evening. He received the call while he was participating in a programme at Dammaiguda in Medchal district. Minutes later, another call was made from the same number. The recorded the call and lodged a complaint with the DGP and the Medak SP. Who Is N Ramchander Rao, New Telangana BJP President?.

The MP received similar threat calls on June 23. The callers told him that five teams are on the job to kill him as per the orders of Maoist committee of Andhra Pradesh. The threat calls were seen as a reaction by Maoists to operation Kagar, the anti-Maoist operation by security forces in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The BJP leader, who was then recuperating in a private hospital after a surgery, had lodged a complaint with the police. T Raja Singh Quits BJP: Party Accepts Telangana Firebrand MLA’s Resignation, Slams His Allegations Against Party's Choice of State President.

Police officers had asked the MP to be on his guard and assured that they would trace the caller. Taking the threats seriously, police had deployed armed personnel and escort vehicle for the MP’s security. Even before the police could identify and trace the callers, the MP again received a call on Friday. The series of threats have caused concern to the MP’s supporters and party workers. They are demanding the police to intensify the probe and trace the persons behind the threats.

