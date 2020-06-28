New Delhi, June 28: Amid the political slugfest over the Chinese transgression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again questioned the government on the status of the LAC.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue of donation by the Chinese companies to the Congress controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rahul Gandhi hit back in a barbed attack. Amit Shah Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Doing Shallow Minded Politics, Says Govt Ready for 'Robust Debate' in Parliament on China.

The former Congress chief, in a tweet, said: "When will talks of national security and defence happen?"

कब होगी राष्ट्र रक्षा और सुरक्षा की बात? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2020

The controversy is related to the RGF as it took donation from the Chinese embassy.

Before it, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had countered the BJP on Saturday by asking its connection with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He also dragged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh into the controversy. Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at Narendra Modi Government Over Rising Fuel Prices, Says 'Coronavirus Is Not The Only Rising Curve'.

Surjewala asked, "Why did the Sangh visit China in January 2009?"

The spokesman also recalled former BJP chief Nitin Gadkari's five-day visit to China on January 19, 2011 when he was invited by the CCP.

"Why did the then BJP President Amit Shah sent a delegation of MPs/MLAs in November 2014 to China for a week-long study in 'The Party School' of the CCP?," he asked. The Congress even asked for the reason of Modi's four visits to China as Gujarat Chief Minister and five visits as the Prime Minister.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).