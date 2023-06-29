Imphal, Jun 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur.

Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur after police halted his convoy, fearing attacks on it. Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy on Way to Manipur’s Churachandpur Stopped by Local Police at Check Post Near Bishnupur (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Going Back to tAirport in Imphal Video

#WATCH | Manipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's carcade was stopped by the police in Bishnupur. Rahul Gandhi is now going back to the airport in Imphal, from there he will go to the pre-fixed program by helicopter. pic.twitter.com/Z9XriOY0lN — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Tear gas was used by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Arrives at Imphal for Two-Day Visit To Meet People Displaced by Ethnic Strife (Watch Video).

Gandhi's convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.