San Fracisco, June 1 (IANS) In his address at the Stanford University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified he was not seeking any international support and said that "our fight is ours". While addressing a gathering at the California-based varsity on Wednesday, Rahul, who is on a six-day trip to the US, was asked about his opinion on many opposition parties across the world seeking international support.

To this, the former MP said: "I'm not seeking support from anyone or anybody. I am very clear that our fight is our fight." The Congress leader said that he wanted to to speak to a group of young students from India at the Stanford University and build relations with them. Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco: The Way Muslims Are Feeling Attacked in India, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Tribals Have Similar Feelings, Says Congress Leader (Watch Video).

"I think it is my right to do it and I don't understand why Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't come here and do it. The Prime Minister needs to answer some hard questions," Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives at Stanford University

Congress Leader Addresses California-Based Varsity

Relive the captivating moments as Shri @RahulGandhi graced the stage at Stanford University for an unforgettable interactive session. pic.twitter.com/IbcaPQ3o8y — Congress (@INCIndia) June 1, 2023

On a number of occasions, the BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi for defaming the country on foreign soil. The saffron party had earlier slammed the former Congress president after he met Chinese diplomats during the India-China row.

Rahul arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, kicking off US trip during which he is slated to meet American lawmakers, think tanks and also deliver lectures at the Harvard Club. He is currently travelling on an ordinary passport, after he had to surrender his diplomatic passport following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

On Tuesday evening, he interacted with the Indian diaspora here. Rahul Gandhi Insults India During Foreign Visits, Raises Questions About Country’s Progress, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Watch Video).

While in California, he will also meet venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).