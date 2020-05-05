Rahul Gandhi Video Interview With Abhijit Banerjee: Faster Lockdown Exit Need of Hour, Put Cash Into People's Hand, Says Nobel Laureate

Abhijit Banerjee while interacting with Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: INC India)

New Delhi, May 5: Nobel laureate Professor Abhijit Banerjee called for a faster lockdown exit during the video-conversation with Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Abhijit Banerjee is the second guest after former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan with whom Rahul Gandhi discussed the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on India and how the country can come back on track economically. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

During the video-conversation with Rahul Gandhi, Abhijit Banerjee said: "Sooner we exit lockdown the better, but the spread of the disease has to be taken into consideration." He insisted on "putting money into people's hands, as the current US administration is doing" and called for temporary ration cards for those in need to tackle food crisis. "Handout ration cards to anybody who wants one," he told Rahul Gandhi. Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee Slams 'Fringes of Ruling Party' For Propagating Fear of Muslim Takeover in India.

Banerjee also called for a large stimulus package to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "India needs a stimulus package, we have not dedicated on large enough financial package yet," he said. "India has announced a package that is about to 1 percent of its GDP and US has announced a package of 10 percent of its GDP." he pointed out, adding that people should be optimistic about overall economic revival post lockdown. Rahul Gandhi Asks Modi Government to Scale Up Testing For Coronavirus, Says 'Lockdown Cannot Defeat Virus'.

Rahul Gandhi Video Interview With Abhijit Banerjee:

Speaking of poor facing the brunt of the lockdown, Banerjee said: "The real challenge is for people who are not covered by social security schemes." "Aadhaar portability could have worked wonders for migrants like by giving access to food grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS)," the renowned economist added.