Mumbai, March 24: Mumbai police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made the controversial traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, an official said. During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

#WATCH | Kunal Kamra row: Earlier visuals of Mumbai Police bringing out Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal out of hospital following a medical examination. "Hamara neta kaisa ho? Eknath Shinde jaisa ho," he said. Police have arrested 11 people… pic.twitter.com/LdKh7p4QJ8 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

"It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country, when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality, Kanal had told reporters Monday morning, a day after he and other Shiv Sena workers ransacked the venue of Kamra's show. Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," Kanal had warned Kamra.

Kanal said they had told the owner (of Habitat set) that there had been six FIRs against the place (over hosting controversial shows). Kanal and 11 others were arrested on Monday for ransacking the place, a police official said.