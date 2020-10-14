New Delhi, October 14: Railway Protection Force (RPF) issues guidelines for travellers as the festive season approaches. Since the acts or omissions are likely to aid in the spread of coronavirus, they will tantamount to interference with passenger amenities provided by the railway administration. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 72-Lakh Mark With 63,509 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,10,586.

Wilful omission or neglect endangering or causing to be endangered the safety of any person or rash and negligent act or omission likely to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon any railway and may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under section 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act 1989 Railway Protection Force has issued guidelines for travellers as the festive season is approaching.

The general public is counselled to desist from the following acts or omission while being in railway stations, trains or other railway area:

1) Not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly.

2) Not maintaining social distancing.

3) Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after having declared Covid Positive.

4) Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after giving samples for testing of coronavirus and awaiting result.

5) Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check up team at the railway station.

6) Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in public area.

7) Activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains.

8) Not adhering to any of the guidelines issued by Railway administration for prevention of spread of coronavirus.

9) Any other act or omission likely to aid in spread of coronavirus.

Since these acts or omissions are likely to aid in the spread of coronavirus, they will tantamount to interference with passenger amenities provided by the railway administration, wilful omission or neglect endangering or causing to be endangered the safety of any person or rash and negligent act or omission likely to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon any railway and may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under section 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act 1989.