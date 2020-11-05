New Delhi, November 5: The southern states of India including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among other states will be lashed with heavy rainfall this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, IMD said that widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during next 4 days and also over parts of Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during same period.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu on November 5, 2020; Isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Kerala on today, the 5th November, 2020 and over Tamil Nadu during November 6-8, 2020", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The rainfall activity very likely to increase over Adman & Nicobar Islands from November 8, 2020 with possibility of isolated Heavy falls over Adman Islands on November 8 and 9. The rainfall in the southern states can be attributed to the cyclonic circulation which lies over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka in lower tropospheric levels and a trough of Low at mean sea level runs from Comorin-Maldives area to Karnataka coast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).