New Delhi, November 6: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of south India especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on November 6 and 8 with isolated heavy rainfall on November 7. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala on November 6, 2020.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 3 days; isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh during the same period", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from November 8 with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Andaman Islands on November 9, 2020. The weather agency said that the rainfall activity can be attributed to cyclonic circulation that lies over Comorin area and runs from Lakshadweep-Maldives area to Karnataka coast in lower tropospheric levels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).