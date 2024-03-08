Kota, March 8: Fourteen children participating in 'Shiv Barat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri here sustained burn injuries on Friday late morning after getting electrocuted. The children, aged 10-16 years, were electrocuted from a high-tension power line passing overhead in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station. Rajasthan: Several Children Electrocuted During Maha Shivaratri Procession in Kota (Watch Video).

Children Sustain Burn Injuries in Kota

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Several children were electrocuted during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri, in Kota. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/F5srBhO9kz — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

Two of the children sustained 100 and 50 per cent burn injuries, respectively, while the rest 12 sustained less than 50 per cent injuries, a senior police official said. All the injured were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota. PTI COR MNK