Jaipur, November 16: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party was united in Rajasthan and it would sweep the Assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi, who will be addressing three public meetings in poll-bound Rajasthan, said, “Ek saath najar nahi aa rahe hai... ek saath hai, ek saath rahenge aur Congress yaha sweep karke chunav jitegi. (Not being seen together... we are together, we will stay together and Congress will sweep elections here).”

He made the remarks while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot smiled at the airport here. The Congress leader’s remarks assume significance ahead of the Assembly elections in the desert state, where the grand old party is seeking a second consecutive term and it was being said that there were differences between Gehlot and Pilot. Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Seen Together in Jaipur; Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Are United, Congress Will Sweep Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023' (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Seen Together in Jaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot seen together with Rahul Gandhi, in Jaipur. Rahul Gandhi says, "We are not only seen together but we are also united. We will be together and Congress will sweep the elections here and win." pic.twitter.com/sWezSuuv0X — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Pilot had led a rebellion in 2020. However, earlier this year the Congress leadership through dialogues sorted out the differences between the two leaders. The Congress has been campaigning aggressively in the state and also announced seven guarantees to the people of the state if voted to power again. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Immediate Implementation of Women Reservation Bill if Voted to Power.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

