Jaipur, June 2: A day after the CBSE announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams for 2021, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday too cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting called to discuss the issue.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been cancelled looking at the ongoing second wave of corona. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

Over 21.58 lakh candidates had applied for the board exams out of which 12 lakh students were from Class 10 and 9.5 lakh from Class 12. However, it is yet to be decided how the marks will be allotted for these students.

