Jaipur, February 21: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed after a car carrying a marriage party fell into the Chambal river on Sunday.

All the occupants of the car lost their lives in the incident. While six of the deceased were from Jaipur, three belonged to Sawai Madhopur (Chauth ka Barwara), officials confirmed. Rajasthan: Nine People Including Groom Dead After Car Falls in Kota's Chambal River.

Terming the accident "unfortunate", the CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved families late on Sunday night. The accident took place when a car carrying nine people, including the groom, fell into the Chambal river on a small culvert near Nayapura in Kota.

Upon receiving the information, a police team and divers reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. All the bodies have been recovered. The car was pulled out with a crane. The procession was going from Sawai Madhopur (Chauth ka Barwada) to Ujjain. A passer-by saw the car overturn and informed the police.

