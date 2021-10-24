Kota, October 24: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Vaishnav. He was a resident of Srinathpuram. He allegedly set himself on fire by pouring petrol on him after a fight with his wife. Vaishnav sustained burn injuries and was shifted to a hospital. On Saturday, he succumbed to his injuries. Chennai Shocker: 48-Year-Old Man Sets Himself on Fire in Front of CM MK Stalin's Residence.

The deceased was an alcoholic. According to a report published in The Times of India, the man was in an inebriated state when he set himself on fire. On Friday evening, he reportedly reached home drunk. A scuffle broke out between Vaishnav and his wife. After the fight, he left home at around 7 pm in clothes soaked in petrol and set himself on fire.

As per the media report, Vaishnav was rushed to MBS Hospital with severe burn injuries. However, on Saturday, he succumbed to his burns during the treatment in the wee hours. Vaishnav breathed his last at around 3 am. The deceased was a daily wager. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in the Anta area of Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Naresh Mali of Anta town, was in an inebriated state when he took the extreme step, they said.

