Jaipur, August 25: Five men, posing as Income Tax officers, allegedly robbed Rs 50 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 45 lakh from a flour trader's house here after holding his family members on gunpoint, police said on Thursday.

They said the accused entered Satyanarayan Tambi's residence in Nagtalai area under Galta Gate police station area on Wednesday and held his family members captive for at least half an hour.

They allegedly took Tambi's grandson at gunpoint and asked the others to direct them to the cash locker. Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar Khardia said CCTV camera footage from nearby locations has been gathered and efforts are on to trace the accused.

They had carried out a recce of the trader's house before executing the plan, he said. Police said the two shops and a godown is attached to Tambi's house.

The robbery took place after his six labourers and two clerks left for the day, they said, adding their role is also being investigated.