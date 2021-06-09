According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD): (Date: 09th June, 2021 Time of Issue: 0800 Hours IST)

Current Temperature Status and Warning for next 24 hours

Heat Wave and Maximum Temperatures observed Yesterday (0530 IST hrs. of 08th June to 0530 IST hrs. of 09th June) Heat Wave observed: at isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions To Grip Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, UP and Bihar This Week.

Maximum Temperatures:-

Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C as on 08-06-2021 were recorded at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,West Rajasthan; at many places over West Uttar Pradesh; at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. (Annexure 1)

Maximum Temperature Departures as on 08-06-2021: Maximum temperature are markedly above normal (5.1°C and more) at most places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, & Muzaffarabad and at isolated places over south Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu; appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at a few places over

Kerala; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at many places over Uttarakhand; at a few places over Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, West Rajasthan, Odisha and coastal Karnataka. They are appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places over Vidarbha; at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Island and East Rajasthan and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Madhya Pradesh; at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan & Goa and North Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region and Telangana and at isolated places over Rayalaseema and near normal over rest parts of the country. (Annexure 2)

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.1°C was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan).

Heat Wave Warnings for Next 24 hours (From 0530 hours IST of 09th June to 0530 hours IST of 10th June):-

Heat wave conditions at isolated places very likely over northwest Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Heat Wave

Heat wave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for Plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for Hilly regions. Following criteria are used to declare heat wave:

Based on Departure from Normal

Heat Wave: Departure from normal is 4.5°C to 6.4°C

Severe Heat Wave: Departure from normal is >6.4°C

Based on Actual Maximum Temperature (for plains only)

Heat Wave: When actual maximum temperature ≥ 45°C

Severe Heat Wave: When actual maximum temperature≥47°C

To declare heat wave, the above criteria should be met at least in 2 stations in a Meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days and it will be declared on the second day.

Heat Wave Warning

Green (No action) Normal Day Maximum temperatures are near normal Yellow Alert (Be updated) Heat Alert Heat wave conditions at district level likely to persist for 2 days Orange Alert (Be prepared) Severe Heat Alert for the day Severe heat wave conditions persist for 2 days. With varied severity, heat wave is likely to persists for 4 days or more Red Alert (Take Action) Extreme Heat Alert for the day Severe heat wave persists for more than 2 days. Total MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES number of heat/severe heat wave days likely to exceeds 6 days.

