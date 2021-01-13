Jaipur, January 13: In a shocking incident, a woman, native of Assam was sedated, abducted and brought to Rajasthan by two men and was forced to marry one of the accused. Her three-year-old daughter was also abducted with the woman. The victim reportedly managed to escape the trap and reach Kohlapur on Saturday night. Rajasthan Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Pratapgarh District.

As per the reports, the woman, who is six-months pregnant was abducted from Assam and taken to the Panchgaon village in Karveer district where she was forced to marry of one of the accused and stay with him. The victim claimed that the accused threatened to kill her three-year-old daughter if she refuses to give into their demands. Rajasthan Horror: Man Rapes Minor Sister-in-Law, Elopes With Her After She Becomes Pregnant.

She told police that the accused forced her to have physical relationships with other men as well. The victim claimed that a woman was also involved in abducting and trapping her, as reported by Times of India. Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

"The role of the woman suspect is also being investigated along with how the woman was brought to Kolhapur from Rajasthan. We are also investigating why the suspects came to Kolhapur," Inspector Sandip Kolekar told Times of India.

The police has filed a complaint and arrested accused named by the woman. They have been presented in a local court and sent into 5-day police custody for further interrogation.

