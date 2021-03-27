Barmer, March 27: A 22-year-old boy was allegedly forced to drink urine in Rajasthan’s Barmer district. Four men reportedly abducted the man when he was returning from a temple. He was then assaulted and forced to drink urine over a relationship with a woman. The victim’s father filed a police complaint against the four accused. Punjab: Dalit Man Forced to Drink Urine, Beaten to Death Over Dispute in Sangrur.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the attackers abducted the man and took him to a secluded place. They tied his hands and thrashed him with batons. The accused also threatened to kill the 22-year-old man if he reported the incident. They even robbed him of cash and other valuables. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 65-Year-Old Dalit Man Allegedly Beaten And Forced to Drink Urine in Lalitpur Area.

“The accused allegedly forced the victim to drink urine. After this, the accused robbed him of Rs 5,000, mobile phone, silver chains, and other valuables,” reported the media house quoting Police superintendent Anand Sharma as saying. The victim was later admitted to a hospital.

The police have arrested one of the accused and have launched a search operation to nab the remaining accused. Sharma told the media house that the accused allegedly attacked the man as they were unhappy over the relationship and wanted to teach him a lesson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).