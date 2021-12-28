Bharatpur, December 28: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his father with the help of his two friends in the Bharatpur district. The accused were arrested on December 25. The deceased has been identified as Mohkam Singh. His son, Rakesh Singh, reportedly murdered him to claim insurance money of Rs four lakh. The incident took place at a village in Bharatpur. Haryana: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Father After He Refused to Pay Money for Drugs.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Rakesh purchased four insurance policies in the name of his father with a total insurance claim of Rs 4 lakh after his death. The accused tried to pass off the murder as an accident. The police arrested the three accused after they were found in suspicious circumstances near Kosi.

As per the report, a Deeg police patrol arrested the accused when they tried to hide themselves in the Kosi area. Later in the day, the police found the bloodstained body of Mohkam on the road near Kosi. Initially, police thought it to be an accident. But it was found that except for some head injuries, the body did not have even a single mark on the lower back or shoulders. Due to this, cops became suspicious. Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Man Kills His Father After Heated Argument In Kohlapur District; Accused Arrested.

“We enquired about his relatives and were told that Singh had a son who was in the village itself. Soon, we found that Rajesh Singh, the son of the deceased, was already lodged in our police station for disturbing the peace. We interrogated him, and he confessed to the crime,” reported the media house quoting SHO Rajesh Pathak as saying.

The other two accused have been identified as 25-year-old Vijendra and 26-year-old Kanha. Rajesh’s brother had died in a road accident a year ago. He told police that his sister-in-law had received insurance money. Rakesh then made a plan to insure his father and to kill him to get the insurance money.

