Rajasthan Shocker: Teacher Beats Kindergarten Student, Throws Him Into Water Tank for Not Covering Books

Representational image.(Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Bundi, January 31: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, a seven-year-old physically challenged student was thrashed with a stick and later thrown into the water tank for failing to put book covers on his textbooks on Thursday, January 30. The class teacher also pulled him out of the water tank. The kindergarten student was studying in Central Academy Secondary School in Bundi city, The Times of India reported. Rajasthan: Teacher Beats Class 11 Student with Iron Rod for Not Completing Homework.

According to minor's parents, when the seven-year-old boy reached home on Thursday his uniform was soaked in water. The boy told his mother that he was severely punished by his school teacher for not covering his books. Surat: Furious Parents Thrash School Teacher for Assaulting Class 12 Student; Watch Video.

“Teacher first beat me with a stick after holding my hands. She held me on the top of the water tank and dropped me into it,” the minor reportedly told his parents, The Times of India reported. The boy also informed that his teacher's name is Mahima.

Following this, a complaint was filed by the student's parents. "A complaint in this connection has been received on late Thursday evening and an investigation into the matter is underway," a duty officer at Sardar police station said. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) also assured that strict action will be taken after an inquiry.