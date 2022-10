Jaipur, October 23: Two siblings drowned while playing in a water tank in Jaisalmer district's Mohangarh area on Sunday, police said. Uttar Pradesh: Three Children Drown in Pond in Lalitpur.

SHO Bhawani Singh said the deceased children have been identified as Krish (2) and his sister Sapna (3). After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, he said.