Bhopal, December 21: A shocking incident of harassment has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 32-year-old married woman was allegedly tortured by her husband and in-laws. Police officials said that the accused family members allegedly stripped the woman naked and burnt her thighs with an iron rod. It is also learned that the accused rubbed chilli powder on the victim's private parts. The alleged occurred on December 13 in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

According to a report in FPJ, the victim's in-laws punished her brutally after her sister-in-law saw their neighbour trying to harass her. Instead of questioning the accused neighbour, the victim's husband and sister-in-law blamed her for bringing shame to the family. After the incident came to light, the police booked the victim's husband and his family. In her complaint, the 32-year-old ASHA worker said that her ordeal began when her neighbour entered their residence asking for a steam machine on December 13 night. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Dies 6 Days After Injuring Neck While Trying Somersault in Neemuch, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Neighbour Tried to Sexually Harass Woman

It is reported that the accused neighbour allegedly followed the woman and tried to sexually harass her when she entered her room to get the said machine. At the time, the victim's sister-in-law intervened and stopped the accused from doing anything. However, the incident did not go well with the victim's in-laws, who started name-calling her for allegedly dishonouring the family. They also suspected the victim to be in a relationship with the neighbour.

Married Woman Subjected to Abuse and Torture

Based on this suspicion, the woman's in-laws subjected her to intense physical abuse, which continued till the next day morning. As per the complaint, the abuse came to an end when the victim's in-laws allegedly stripped her naked before throwing her into the courtyard. The victim claimed that her father-in-law rubbed red chilli powder on her private parts while her mother-in-law burnt the inner parts of her thighs with a hot iron rod. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

After throwing her in the backyard, the accused husband and father-in-law made the victim sit on a bike and abandoned her at the Gopisagar Dam in Guna. The incident came to light when a passerby saw the victim and immediately alerted the police, who rushed the victim to a local hospital. The police have booked the victim's husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and the neighbour, too.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

