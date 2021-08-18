Rajkot, August 18: The Virpur police on Tuesday rescued a 25-year-old woman who was abducted by her brother and arrested the accused. According to a report, police said 27-year-old Nitin Sarela had abducted his sister Urmila Sarela because she married against his wishes. Urmila was living with his husband Deepesh Panchasara in Rajkot. The couple got married three months ago. Gujarat Shocker: Pregnant Woman Ends Life After Being Harrased, Beaten by Husband in Rajkot.

However, Urmila's brother Nitin, who lived in Moti Paneli village in Upleta taluka of Rajkot, was against her marriage with Deepesh. He had refused to accept their marriage and used to threaten to kidnap his sister, Times of India reported. Around 8 pm on August 16, when Deepesh was at his garage at Greenland Chokdi, Nitin along with his three aides came to Deepesh's residence on Raiya Road.

Nitin allegedly abducted Urmila and took her away in a car. After Deepesh came to know about his wife's kidnapping, he informed the police. Cops swiftly acted and started tracking Nitin's movement. "We tracked Nitin's movement and found him to be near Jamnagar and then Lalpur. But they stopped at a farm near Virpur town of Rajkot on Tuesday early morning," cops were quoted as saying. Gujarat Man Stabbed to Death by Wife and In-Laws in Rajkot After He Accused Her of Infidelity.

A team of police personnel surrounded the farm house and rescued Urmila. "We cornered them and rescued Urmila and arrested all four accused involved in the abduction," they said. A case has been registered against Nitin and other accused involved in the crime. Further investigation in the case was underway.

