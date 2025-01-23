Rajkot, January 23: In a disturbing incident from Gujarat’s Rajkot, a school van driver has been arrested for sexually exploiting a Class 12 student. The shocking case reveals a pattern of systematic abuse and blackmail as the accused had filmed the videos of rape and used them to blackmail the victim to keep quiet as he continued to assault her over several months.

The driver, identified as Saif Arbayani, manipulated the student by luring her under the pretext of extra classes, reported Bhaskar. Every Sunday, he would take her to undisclosed locations, rape her, and record videos of the sex assault. These videos were then used to blackmail the victim, with threats of sharing them on Instagram and Snapchat. Surat Incest Horror: Teenage Brother Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Sister After Watching Intimate Scenes in TV Serials, Detained.

The incident came to light on December 22 when the girl did not reach school. Her mother, concerned about her absence, began inquiring about her whereabouts. Upon returning home, the girl disclosed the abuse to her family. Initially, the family hesitated to file a police complaint due to societal pressures. Bhagalpur Horror: Young Girl Gang-Raped by 3 Miscreants in Front of Her Boyfriend in Bihar, Couple and Locals Protest Outside Police Station Demanding Arrest of Culprits.

However, when the girl's brother discovered the explicit videos on her phone, the family immediately approached the police. Law enforcement quickly took action, arresting Saif and seizing his mobile phone for further investigation.

The police have registered a case under sections related to sexual assault, Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act. The victim has undergone police counselling and provided a detailed statement, which led to the perpetrator's arrest.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

