New Delhi, December 26: Rakesh Tikait, one of the senior farmers' union leaders involved in the agrarian protests at Delhi's border, received death threat over a phone call on Saturday. The caller, according to Tikait, was from Bihar. A police complaint was subsequently lodged by him against the unidentified miscreant who issued the threat.

Tikait, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), is considered as one of the key stakeholders of the agitation against the farm laws underway in Delhi. The BKU is among the 30 farmer bodies that are leading the stir against the central government. Farmers Will Enter Republic Day 2021 Parade With Tricolour on Tractors, Lets See Who Uses Water Cannon, Says BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait, while speaking to reporters, said the persons who spoke to him over the phone threatened to gun him down. Taking seriousness of the threat issued to him, the BKU leader informed the police and forwarded the voice recording.

"It was a phone call from Bihar. They were threatening to kill me with arms. I've forwarded the recording to the police captain. They will do what is needed to be done next," said Tikait, who is also the spokesperson of the BKU.

It was a phone call from Bihar. They were threatening to kill me with arms. I've forwarded the recording to the police captain. They will do what is needed to be done next: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union, on receiving life threatening phone call pic.twitter.com/FxNffCRi2L — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Tikait, a day earlier, had drawn media's attention after he told a news channel that the farmers may end up entering the Republic Day parade next month if their demands continue to remain unaddressed. He further claimed that there is no question of ending the stir, as 35 farmers have been "martyred" since the agitation began on November 26. He was referring to the deaths of protesters due to cardiac arrests and extreme cold conditions.

