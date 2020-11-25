Gujarat, November 25: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died in the wee hours of Wednesday. He breathed his last at 3:30 am. Political leaders expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel.

The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since his health worsened after a Covid infection. A week earlier, he was shifted to the intensive care unit after his health deteriorated further.  Condolence messages poured in from everywhere, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others expressed grief. Ahmed Patel Dies: Congress Veteran Succumbs to COVID-19 Related Complications, Son Faisal Issues Statement.

Here's what Narendra Modi tweeted over the demise of the Ahmed Patel:

Priyanka Gandhi's tweet:

Rahul Gandhi expressing condolences: 

Ashok Gehlot's message:

Abhishek Singhvi's Message: 

Here's what Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:

On October 1, Ahmed Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

