Gujarat, November 25: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died in the wee hours of Wednesday. He breathed his last at 3:30 am. Political leaders expressed grief over the demise of Ahmed Patel.

The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since his health worsened after a Covid infection. A week earlier, he was shifted to the intensive care unit after his health deteriorated further. Condolence messages poured in from everywhere, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others expressed grief. Ahmed Patel Dies: Congress Veteran Succumbs to COVID-19 Related Complications, Son Faisal Issues Statement.

Here's what Narendra Modi tweeted over the demise of the Ahmed Patel:

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi's tweet:

Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi expressing condolences:

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Ashok Gehlot's message:

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about the untimely passing away of veteran Congress leader & friend Sh. #AhmedPatel ji. It is a great loss for Congress Party and all Congress workers like me. His contribution to the party will always be remembered. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 25, 2020

Abhishek Singhvi's Message:

#Covid has been victorious qua two young #congressmen who were cong secretaries around same time &came to #rajivgandhi notice & later his inner circle in the 80s : #TarunGogoi & #AhmedPatel COVID is claiming precious lives right, left ¢re. Initial vigilance is paramount — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 25, 2020

Here's what Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted:

निशब्द.. जिन्हें हर छोटा बड़ा, दोस्त, साथी..विरोधी भी...एक ही नाम से सम्मान देते- ‘अहमद भाई’! वो जिन्होंने सदा निष्ठा व कर्तव्य निभाया, वो जिन्होंने सदा पार्टी को ही परिवार माना, वो जिन्होंने सदा राजनीतिक लकीरें मिटा दिलों पर छाप छोड़ी, अब भी विश्वास नही.. अलविदा “अहमद जी”🙏 pic.twitter.com/NRCwHPNZLl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2020

On October 1, Ahmed Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

