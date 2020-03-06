Ram Mandir Construction: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Writes to PM Modi to Consider Bal Thackeray's Contribution, Requests to Nominate One Party Member in Trust

Shiv Sena (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 6: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday asked the Centre to include at least one member from its party in the 15-member Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarnaik said the Central government should nominate at least one Shiv Sena member in the Ram Mandir trust “considering the contribution made by the party led by Bal Thackeray to Ram Mandir movement”. Ram Mandir Trust Members Invite PM Narendra Modi to Visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan.

The Shiv Sena MLA wrote a letter to Prime Minister a day ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya. Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the first time after becoming the CM. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government completed 100 days on Friday. According to reports, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the arrangements for the Maharashtra CM’s visit. Thackeray became chief minister on November 28, 2019.

The Shiv Sena urged its workers to participate in the gathering in Ayodhya with the ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ call. Earlier in January, Raut had asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep Thackeray’s visit out of politics. After the Shiv Sena joined hand’s with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to g=form government in Maharashtra, the BJP accused the Thackeray-led party of abandoning the “Hindutva Ideology”.

Last Month, Nritya Gopal Das was appointed as the president of the Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The trust was announced by PM Modi during the Budget session of Parliament in February. Besides Gopal Das, Champat Rai was named as General Secretary and Govind Dev Giri was named as Treasurer of the trust.