Kolkata, August 5: On the day when the nation is celebrating the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the nation has always upheld its legacy of unity in diversity.

"Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Isaai are our brothers. India is great. Hindustan is great)," Banerjee tweeted. Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya: Amit Shah Congratulates People of the Nation, Says Construction of Ram Mandir Demonstrates PM Narendra Modi’s Strong Leadership.

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

She also said that India has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity. "And we must preserve this to our last breath," Banerjee added.

