New Delhi, August 5: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated people of the nation for the remarkable day today as the 'Bhumi Pujan' was done for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Home Minister, who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus, said the construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong & decisive leadership.

"Construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's strong & decisive leadership. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. Modi govt is committed to protecting & preserving Indian culture &its values", Shah tweeted. Ram Mandir Will Be Modern Symbol of Our Culture And Nationalist Feelings, Says PM Narendra Modi After Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Here's the tweet:

प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण असंख्य नाम-अनाम रामभक्तों के सदियों के निरंतर त्याग, संघर्ष, तपस्या और बलिदान का परिणाम है। आज के दिन मैं उन सभी तपस्वियों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने इतने वर्षों तक सनातन संस्कृति की इस अमूल्य धरोहर के लिए संघर्ष किया। जय श्री राम! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated people of the nation on the inauguration of the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. "Temple complex, I believe, will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideals of Ramrajya.", President tweeted.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya and first offered his prayers at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple. He offered 'aarti' and made a 'parikrama' of the holy shrine. After laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister addressed the occasion and began his speech with 'Jai Siya Ram' chant.

During his address, the Prime Minister said that the entire country today is in the trance of Lord Ram. In his address in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister said that a grand temple will now be built for Ram Lalla deity who had been living under a tent for many years. "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today," the Prime Minister said.

