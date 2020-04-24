PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Ramzan Mubarak', Says 'May We Achieve Decisive Victory Against COVID-19'

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the Muslim Community at the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan. The premier also prayed for everyone's safety, well-being and prosperity. Ramadan 2020 will begin from tomorrow as the crescent moon was sighted today. For the first time, Ramazan is beginning worldwide amidst lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings due to the novel coronavirus. Ramzan 2020: Jama Masjid Illuminated After Ramadan Moon Sighted in Delhi; Fasts to Begin From Tomorrow.

"Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet," PM Narendra Modi. Ramadan 2020 Sehri & Iftar: Sunrise-Sunset Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow.

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2020

Jama Masjid in Delhi was illuminated ahead of the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan from Saturday, April 25. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, appealed people to follow lockdown orders. He appealed people to offer prayers from home.

Muslims observe fast, also known as Roza, during the Ramzan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance of Ramadan is considered as one of the "Five Pillars of Islam". Fasting during the holy month is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint.