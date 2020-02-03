Ranjit Yadav Murder: Picture of Suspected Assailant Released, Lucknow Police Announce Reward For Information on Killer

Ranjit Yadav - Suspected killer (Photo Credits: Twitter/IANS)

Lucknow, February 3: The Lucknow Police have released a picture of a suspected assailant in Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha president's murder case. The picture was released after cops scanned footages of CCTV cameras installed near the murder site at Hazratganj. Ranjit Bachchan alias Ranjit Yadav, chief of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead near the Chhattar Manzil on Sunday morning. Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case: Hindu Samaj Party Leader Stabbed 15 Times Before Being Shot, Reveals Post-Mortem Report.

The picture released by police showed a young man wearing a striped blue jacket. The suspect was seen covering his head with a white shawl. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who provides information about the suspect. Ranjit Yadav was apparently on a morning walk when he was killed. His post-mortem report revealed that he was shot at from a point-blank range near the nose.

Ranjit Yadav died due to excessive bleeding. According to his cousin Aditya Srivastav, who was accompanying the right-wing leader, one of the attackers snatched their cellphones and fired multiple rounds at them. Initial probe revealed that the deceased had two wives - one in Gorakhpur and another in Lucknow. There was a dispute with his first wife who lived in Gorakhpur and she had even registered an FIR against him.

This is the second murder of a Hindu leader in the state capital in the past four months. Kamlesh Tiwari, president of the Hindu Samaj Party, was shot dead in his office on October 18 by two assailants who had befriended him by creating a fake Facebook ID. This led to multiple arrests from various states including Gujarat and Maharashtra.