Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Here Is How YouTuber-Podcaster BeerBiceps Landed in Legal Trouble, Sparking Outrage Over Vulgar Remarks at Samay Raina’s Show ‘India’s Got Latent’

New Delhi, February 10: YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has landed in controversy as well as legal trouble over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent', sparking outrage and legal trouble. Allahbadia, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram and boasts over one crore followers on YouTube, has hosted high-profile guests like actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Karan Aujla, and ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath, is now facing huge backlash for his comments made on Raina's show.

The uproar has led to a legal complaint against both Allahbadia and Raina, along with the show's organisers. During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as The Rebel Kid), Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" ‘India’s Got Latent’ Abusive Language Row: Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia Aka YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija Over ‘Obscene’ Remarks About Women’s Private Parts.

This remark, along with the general tone of the show, has triggered outrage, resulting in a formal complaint filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the National Commission for Women. The complainant has demanded strict action against all involved. The complaint letter accuses Allahbadia, Raina, and others of using abusive language and making obscene comments about women on the show. It states: "Complaint letter for registering an FIR against the serious crime of earning money under the guise of popularity through the online portal India's Got Latent by Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and other co-accused, deliberately laughing and using obscene words regarding private parts of women, making obscene comments, and hurting their dignity."

The complainant termed one of the incidents as "very sensitive" and accused the show's organisers and judges of committing a "criminal act by deliberately broadcasting content that degrades women's dignity with the aim of gaining popularity and earning money through YouTube." The letter further alleged that the show spreads "obscene thoughts in the minds of minors." The complaint calls for an immediate FIR against the show's organisers and a crackdown on similar controversial content. Many social media users joined the outrage, demanding the cancellation of India's Got Latent and a boycott of both Raina and Allahbadia. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: ‘BeerBiceps’ Podcaster Apologises for Inappropriate Joke on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show, Says ‘It Wasn’t Cool on My Part’.

Soon after the controversy erupted, hashtags like #RanveerAllahbadia, #SamayRaina, and #Boycott began trending on X. Raina's show is well-known among Gen-Z for its dark humour. However, lewd comments made by Allahbadia shocked both the audience and the other judges present. One user recalled Allahbadia's recent recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award, writing: "Receiving an award from the Prime Minister, interviewing ministers… and now this?"

Another user slammed the show, stating: "This crap show should end. Sex jokes, vulgar language, racism, North-South hate -- everything is being promoted under the guise of dark humour." A clip from the show was also shared widely, with a user writing: "Save future generations. Influencers like #SamayRaina & #RanveerAllahbadia are negatively impacting youth and distorting India's cultural values. Let's promote content that respects our heritage."

Some users called on Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take action against the show, while others expressed disappointment over Raina's recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani. A user remarked: "Amitabh Bachchan should be ashamed of bringing such faces to KBC." This is not the first time India's Got Latent has courted controversy. Just last week, a case was reportedly filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh over remarks related to dog meat.

