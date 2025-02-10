A complaint has been lodged against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, Instagram Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show India’s Got Latent for allegedly using abusive language. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, demanding strict action against them. The controversy erupted after certain remarks made during the show sparked outrage, leading to calls for accountability. The complainants have alleged that the language used on the platform was inappropriate and offensive, violating societal norms. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in on the issue, stating that while freedom of speech exists, it should not infringe upon the rights of others. He emphasized that any violation of societal rules is unacceptable and warrants action. Ranveer Allahbadia Parental Sex Question: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Controversial Remark of YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’ on ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show, Says ‘Action Should Be Taken Against Those Who Violate Rules’ (Watch Video).

Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and Comedian Samay Raina

A complaint has been lodged against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and the India Got Latent show organizers for using abusive language. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, demanding strict action pic.twitter.com/6KezWvVglz — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2025

