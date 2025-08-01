Nagpur, August 01: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 1 of Nagpur Police busted a sex racket operating out of a guest house in the Kanholibara area of Hingna. The raid was conducted on July 31 around 4:45 PM at Mahalaxmikrupa Guest House, where illegal activities were allegedly underway. The operation led to the arrest of the main accused, Narendra Prabhakar Ninave, 55, a resident of Shikshak Colony, Borgaon, Nagpur.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ninave had been coercing women and girls into prostitution for financial gain and was using the guest house as a base for these illegal activities. 4 women were rescued during the raid and taken into protective custody. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed.

The police seized INR 6,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and other incriminating materials worth a total of INR 52,170 from the scene. Ninave has been charged under IPC Section 370(2) for human trafficking, along with Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Sex Racket Busted in Kushinagar: Prostitution Ring Operating From Hotels Exposed, 16 Arrested Including 10 Women; Diary Hints at High-Profile Clients (See Pics and Watch Video).

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP Vasant Padasali, DCP Rahul Makanikar, and ACP Abhijit Patil. The raid team was led by PI Amol Deshmukh and API Sachin Bhonde. The case has now been handed over to the Hingna Police for further investigation.

