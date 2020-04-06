Rapid Single-Use Finger-Prick Test For Coronavirus Being Sold by Bengaluru Firm Bione Ventures Not Licensed, Says Health Ministry

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi/Bengaluru, April 6: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday issued a pubic notice stating that Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has not licensed rapid single-use finger-prick test for COVID-19. The notice arrived after the Union Ministry came to know that Bione Ventures in Bengaluru was selling the diagnostic kit to test coronavirus.

In its latest public notice, the Union Health Ministry said, as news agency ANI quoted, "It has come to notice that M/S Bione Ventures Private Limited, Bengaluru is offering for sale Rapid single-use finger-prick test for Coronavirus which will give result in 5-10 minutes. The product is also widely publicised in the media." Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 100 With 109 People Dead, COVID-19 Cases in The Country Cross 4000.

Adding more it said, "In this regards it is hereby informed that CDSCO, the competent authority for teh approval and issuance of license for import/ manufacturer for marketing of Corona virus diagnostic kit had not licensed the aforesaid diagnostic kit by /S Bione Ventures Private Limited, Bengaluru."

Here's the ANI tweet with Union Health Ministry's notice:

It has come to notice that Bione Ventures, Bengaluru is offering for sale rapid single-use finger-prick test for #COVID19 which will give result in 5-10 minutes. Central Drugs Standard Control Org has not licensed the aforesaid diagnostic kit by Bione Ventures: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/ewdFtSlksl — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian government confirmed that the total toll of coronavirus cases in India stood at 4067. Of these, 3666 are active cases while 291 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 109 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday.