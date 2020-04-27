Rashed Ali Almansoori’s Hilarious Take on How Digitalization Changed the World

Rashed Ali Almansoori (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every field has something new to learn. The innovations and upgradations happen in almost every work you do. But in technology, innovations happen the most. While there was a time when social media was not known to the humankind. Now, it has become a part and parcel of everyone’s life. Many companies have been influenced by the digital medium and are growing their base on social media. The people who are tech-savvies are making the most of their time bringing newness in their work. Rashed Ali Almansoori, a tech blogger and social media expert has always brought novel things in his work who aims to create authentic content.

The digital creator creates informative videos related to technology. He believes that most of the latest trends happen in the technical field. “Every new day, new gadgets are being launched with the latest features. People are curious to know about what’s new in the market and their purchasing decisions depend upon the reviews of the tech bloggers”, said Alamnsoori. With creating the best content on the internet, the 29-year old blogger has built his reputation online. Moreover, his website has millions of visitors from the Middle East.

As a social media expert, he is specialized in SEO building for the website, YouTube marketing, web designing and doing digital campaigns for the brands. Speaking about how digitalization has captured the world, he said, “Buying things such as grocery, clothes, gadgets or any other commodities is just a click away. Even the mode of payments has digitalized. It is something which has transformed the world in the past few years. For that matter, even you can find your partner online through dating apps, haha.” The tech blogger thinks that if humans can change with time, their time will also change.